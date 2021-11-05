Bruce M Krug 1943-2021 Bruce Martin Krug, born April 4, 1943, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away in the comfort of his home in Cheyenne, at the age of 78, on November 1, 2021. Bruce was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 to 1968, serving in the Vietnam War as a Crew Chief and Door Gunner on a CH-34, for which he was awarded the Air Medal. The Lord blessed Bruce with a loving family, and many exceptional gifts, which he used in service to his Savior. Among so many other things, Bruce was a joint founder of Agriquip, and managed his own company, Krug Transport, had participated in many rodeo events, and enjoyed farming, local and UW sports, creating friendships and making people laugh, and working on his vintage vehicles, but above all, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus. He held a Master's Degree in Agriculture Business, and taught Agriculture Education in Pine Bluffs and Albin, Wyoming, and had been the Agriculture and FFA Director for the State of Wyoming Department of Education. Bruce was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Martin and Verna Krug; and his nephew, Ty Rutledge. He is survived by his loving wife, Karol Krug; uncle, Harold Krug; aunt, Ruth Wagner-Haake and her husband, Oscar Haake; sister, Bernadette Rutledge and her husband Tim; daughter, Kristyn Burrell; sons, Shane Burrell and his wife, Missy Bart Krug; daughter, Marti Wilcox and her husband Shane; granddaughters, Brittanii Prahl and Jennii Burrell; and grandsons, Trevor Bertella and Tommy Burrell. Our family extends a special thanks to Bruce's team of doctors, nurses, and special support at the Cheyenne Veteran's Medical Center, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, MCR CO, Encompass Health and Hospice, and Humble Horizons, who made such a difficult time a little easier through their kindness and compassion. We are grateful and will keep you all in our hearts and our prayers. Services will be held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:00 am. Any donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 4776 Mountain Road, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009. "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." (Psalm 116:15)
