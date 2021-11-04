...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
1943-2021 Bruce M Krug, 78, of Cheyenne died November 1. He was born April 4, 1943 in Cheyenne, WY and is survived by his wife, Karol. A Memorial Service will be Wednesday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
