1943-2021 Bruce M Krug, 78, of Cheyenne died November 1. He was born April 4, 1943 in Cheyenne, WY and is survived by his wife, Karol. A Memorial Service will be Wednesday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

