Karl W. Kruzik 1990-2021 Karl William Kruzik, 30, of Fort Collins, Colorado left this earth after a tragic car accident near Fox Park, Wyoming on May 23, 2021. Born in Fort Collins on August 28, 1990, Karl was raised in Cheyenne and graduated from East High School in 2008, excelling in soccer, swimming, and lacrosse. He was a proud graduate of the University of Wyoming with an education degree in 2018 despite many obstacles and trials. A hard worker, he was employed at the Walmart Distribution Center since 2008. After graduating from UW, he moved to Fort Collins where he loved the social life and outdoors. Fishing, snowboarding, hiking, camping, traveling and all types of sports were his passion. He shared his love of the Washington Redskins with his dad and he was fun-loving, had a great sense of humor, loyal, lived life to the fullest, as well as possessing a kind and gentle spirit. Karl will be remembered as a friend to all; "the best brother in the world; "had everyone's back", "the best personality ever", and his smile was infectious. Karl is survived by partner, Devin Perez of Fort Collins; parents, Larry and Gerri Kruzik of Cheyenne; brother, Benjamin (Hailey) Kruzik of Laramie, WY; grandmother, June Kruzik; uncle, Lenny Kruzik; aunts, Sherri (Dean) Fausset of Cheyenne and Pauline Goode of Florida; and uncles, Al Kruzik of Longmont, CO, Bug (Joyce) Menke of Elk Mountain, WY, and Randy Kruzik of Hot Springs AR. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Victor Kruzik. A memorial service will be celebrated Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Donations in Karl's memory may be made to Youth Alternatives, 1328 Talbot Court, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
