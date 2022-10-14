Patricia E. "Pat" Lafkas 1932-2022 Patricia E. "Pat" Lafkas, 90, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away early Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne. Pat was born February 15,1932 in Sidney, Nebraska, a daughter of the late John J. and Mary D. (Nelson) Treinen. Pat graduated in 1950 from St. Patrick's High School in Sidney. She raised her family in Gurley, Nebraska and ran a successful farm until 1970 when they relocated to Cheyenne. She owned and operated a successful bakery called Pat's Bakery and specialized in wedding cakes. On May 27, 1995, she married the love of her life, Paul Lafkas. They loved to travel and see the world, and they enjoyed visiting friends and family. Pat's other interests included spending time outdoors, fishing, cooking and baking with her husband and grandchildren. Pat is survived by her husband, Paul Lafkas; daughter, Chris Walter; stepson, Wayne (Merla) Miller; step-daughter, Valera (Gregg) Dobbin; her granddaughters, Rochelle (Roy) Tarango and Brittany (Austin) Pierce; an adopted grandson, Bryce (Rachelle) Walter; and many great-grandchildren who she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Treinen; and her brothers and sisters, Richard Treinen, John Treinen, Dorothy Raddatz, Kenneth Treinen, Maryann Rieken, and Doris Fehringer. A memorial reception will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
