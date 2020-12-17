Joan Adele Laird 1956-2020 Joan Adele Laird, 64, rose to in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on December 8th, 2020. She was born Joan Adel Anderson to Marvin D. Anderson and Norma Jean (Scoon) Anderson in Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 16th, 1956. Their home was in Albin, Wyoming where Marvin farmed and ranched, Norma Jean taught in various area schools for 45 years. Joan loved life and she loved growing up in a loving, nurturing home with her parents and one older brother. Joan graduated from Albin High School in 1974 and attended Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming where she was active on the rodeo team, she graduated from EWC in 1976 with an Agricultural Science Degree; she also attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK, after one year of stellar grades there she decided to forgo education to marry Bruce Laird. She became Joan Laird on May 20, 1978 and they made their home in Torrington. Joan worked at the Goshen County ASCS for several years before moving on to help Bruce in the horse business. In 1990 the couple took a job training horses in California. They lived in the Carrisa Plains for 11 years. The job was a fun time. They traveled to horse sales, shows, and ropings in Texas, New Mexico, and all over California. They flew to Germany as attendants to horses that had been sold to various people there and made some great friends on the trip. In 2002 Joan and Bruce returned to Torrington where they started a private horse training business of their own. Joan also worked as a bookkeeper for Kelly Bean and later as part-time office help at Scottsbluff County Feeders. Joan had a beautiful smile and she loved animals. Horses helped the Lairds to make friends all over North America, Australia, and Europe. She was extremely intelligent with a great eye for detail. She had a strong sense of right and wrong and lived her life accordingly. She also had a great sense of humor. Joan was a wonderful wife for 42 years and you could not have a stronger friend. She is survived by her husband; Bruce, her brother; Jim Anderson and wife Connie, in Queen Creek, Arizona, brother-in-law; Gary Laird and wife Linda in West Virginia, one world traveling nephew and several wonderful nieces. She will be terribly missed. Services will take place in Cheyenne on Monday, at 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. To view the service online and to share condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
