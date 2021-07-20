Lauri D. Lamm 1973-2021 Lauri DiAnn Lamm, 48, of Cheyenne passed away July 16, 2021 at her home in Cheyenne surrounded by family. She was born May 20, 1973 in North Platte, NE to Lyle and Judy Nickerson. She graduated from Chase County High School in Imperial, NE where she was active in athletics, band, and 4-H. Lauri attended Chadron State College graduating with a B.A. in Social Work. There, she met her husband Jeff and they married on June 1, 1996 in Imperial, NE. A few years later, they became parents to daughter Emily (22) and sons Haden (20), Nathan (18), and Brennan (13). Lauri was a Social Worker for Dept. of Family Services and dedicated her whole life to helping others. She had an overwhelming love for children, especially her own, and she carried that love with her into her career as a case worker. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Lamm; children Emily, Haden, Nathan and Brennan Lamm all of Cheyenne; parents, Lyle and Judy Nickerson of Imperial; siblings, Denise (Dennis) White of North Platte, Shawna (Elliot) Reish of Bayard, NE, Wade (Lindsey) Nickerson of Johnstown, CO and Shane (April) Nickerson of North Platte. Those who wish may contribute to the Memorial Fund for Lauri Lamm at any Meridian Trust Location: Memorial Fund for Lauri Lamm c/o Meridian Trust FCU PO Box 548 Cheyenne, Wy 82009 Service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home followed by a reception in the Schrader Reception Center. A private interment of her urn will be in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
