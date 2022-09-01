Lawrence William Lamm 1933- Lawrence “Larry” William Lamm, died August 29th, 2022 at home, surrounded by his children. He was born February 27th, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York. Larry retired after 40 years of combined service in the Army Reserve, US Air Force, Wyoming Air National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve. He was the first full-time clinic and aeromedical evacuation technician for the Wyoming Air National Guard. He also served a tour with the USAF Medical Inspector General’s Office for two years. He served on active duty during the Korean, Vietnam, and Gulf War Conflicts in which he received numerous citations including the United States Meritorious Service Award twice. Larry was a member of The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, Knights of Columbus, Civitan’s Club, and Cheyenne Frontier Days Heels. He served as a volunteer for CFD on the Grounds Committee and former Park Police and was instrumental in establishing the first aid station for the CFD Grounds Committee. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. Above all, he was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his children: David L. Lamm, Michelle Beahm (Steve), Elizabeth Lamm Pollock (Richard), Georjean Lamm (Rob), Cindy Rivera (Jerry), Sharon Lamm Acord (Melvin), Lynn Mosier (Brad), and Gregory Lawrence Lamm. Grandchildren: Heather Richardson (Brian), Krystal Lamm, Lyndsey Lamm Bobo, Marina Lamm, Jeshua Lamm, Marisa Beahm (Richard), Jenna Beahm, Justin Turano, Mason Rivera (Mona), Analiese Rivera, Kelsi Rae Rivera, Brycen Sullivan, Lunden Mosier, and Delaney Mosier. Great grandchildren: Brody Sullivan, Olivia Richardson, Kenzie Lamm, Lyndon Bobo, Ayda Lamm, Ethan Walsh, Keara Turano, Steven Rivera, Israel Rivera, and Bianca Rivera. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. George C. Lamm, and mother, Jeanne Lamm of Forest Hills, NY. Larry served his family, his community, his country, and his God well, and brings a basket full of fruit to his final account. Rosary Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 1808 Hot Springs Avenue, Cheyenne WY, on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at 6:00 PM Funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 1808 Hot Springs Avenue, Cheyenne WY, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at 1:00 PM, with reception following at the Buckle Club, 1230 West 8th Avenue, Cheyenne, WY at 4:00 PM. Internment will take place at the Cheyenne National Cemetery on Hildreth Road, Cheyenne, WY on Monday, September 12th, 2022 at 1:00 PM In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry’s name to: Cheyenne Frontier Days Memorial Scholarship Foundation, or the CFD Volunteer Crisis Fund at The Foundation - Cheyenne Frontier Days (cfdrodeo.com); or the Friday Food Bag Foundation http://cheyenneffbag.org/. 2022
+2
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.