Teresa (Terry) Lamm 1935-2022 Teresa (Terry) Escobedo Lamm, 86, passed away on January 21, 2022. Terry was born on October 3, 1935, to Manuel and Guadalupe (Gomez) Escobedo of Cheyenne, Wyoming, A native of Cheyenne, Terry met Lawrence W. Lamm of Queens, New York and they married on October 30, 1954. Together, they created a family of 8 children who include: David Lamm; Michelle Beahm (Steve); Georjean Lamm (Rob Tenorio); Cindy Rivera (Jerry); Sharon Lamm Acord (Woody); Gregory Lamm, all of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Liz Lamm Pollock (Richard) of Bremerton, WA ; and Lynn Mosier (Brad) of Colorado Springs. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren: Heather Richardson (Brian); Krystal Lamm (Jason Bobbs); Lyndsey Bobo; Marina Lamm; Jeshua Lamm; Marisa Beahm (Richard Walsh); Jenna Beahm; Justin Turano; Mason Rivera (Mona); Analiese Rivera (Bartosz); Kelsi Rivera (Madison); Brycen Sullivan (Criselda); Lunden Mosier; Delaney Mosier (Paul). Her great grandchildren include Brody, Olivia, Kenzie, Lyndon, Ayda, Ethan, Keara, Steven, Israel, and Bianca. Terry received her certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse from LCCC and worked as an LPN in the emergency room of DePaul Hospital. She furthered her education to become a registered nurse. She continued working in the emergency room, and then eventually worked on the Transitional Care Unit of the DePaul Building for about 30 years, until her retirement in 2004. She was a voracious reader and imparted this love on her children. She was a jack-of-all-trades involving herself as a Girl Scout leader, room mother, sewing Christmas and Easter outfits for her 6 daughters, and being a surrogate mom for anyone who needed a safe space to fall. She loved to travel and take road trips to experience as many new places as she could. She always said, “I never get lost, it is just a new adventure”. Terry divorced in the early 80’s and in 1982 met the love of her life, Dave Angel, who remained her constant champion until her passing. Terry would find any excuse to bring her family together and she and Dave hosted many family gatherings throughout the years. She was most happy when her family was around and became very sad when everyone left. She was our matriarch and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her siblings Eduarda Weidenbaker, Joe O’Day, Frank Escobedo, Pete Escobedo, Beatrice Velazquez, Manuel Escobedo, Josie Escobedo, and Benjamin Escobedo (in infancy). Besides her loving partner, Dave, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Terry is also survived by siblings Connie McAllister, Luce Anspauch and Paula Shepherd. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at the Buckle Club, located in Frontier Park, on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, starting at 4:00 pm. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 4424 East 10th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001, Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schrader-cares.com.
