Joan M. Lancaster 1932-2022 Joan Lancaster passed away on September 22, 2022 at Morning Star Senior Living Facility in Boulder, Colorado. She was born April 7, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to Norman and Elizabeth Dunn and graduated from Immaculata Catholic High School for girls there in June, 1950. In September 1953, she married her sweetheart from high school days, Alan Lancaster, an Air Force pilot. As the wife of an Air Force officer for 30 years, she moved with him to locations throughout the United States including Alabama, Arizona, California, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. She also accompanied him on an overseas assignment to Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal. She and her husband raised five children; Michael, David, Brian, Mary and Matthew, and her family was the center of her life. After leaving the military, she and her husband settled in Cheyenne in 1983. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda), David (Samphors), Brian (Mabry) and Matthew (Michelle); and daughter, Mary (James), 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; daughter, Rebecca; and her parents Norman and Elizabeth Dunn; and brother, Robert. A Viewing will be Wednesday 6:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
