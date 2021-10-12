Wilfred A. Landry, Jr.

 

1948-2021 Wilfred A. Landry, Jr., 73, of Cheyenne died October 5. At his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Lynn, Massachusetts. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30, Friday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date. Please visit www.wrcfuneral.com for the full obituary.

