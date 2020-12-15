Stanley Norman Lang 1935-2020 Stanley Norman Lang, 85, of Laramie, Wyoming, formerly Carpenter, Wyoming, passed away in Loveland, Colorado on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Stanley was born July 18, 1935 in Burns, Wyoming, a son of the late Franklin and Edith (Hardy) Lang. Shortly after graduating from high school, Stanley enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He completed his military service with the Wyoming Air National Guard, retiring after 20 years of honorable service. He spent his working career as a farmer but also enjoyed flying and held his seamen papers. He will be remembered for his love of treasure hunting and photography. Stanley is survived by his loving wife, AnnaBelle (Beck) Lang; daughter, Vicki (Ryan) Nelson; two grandchildren, Tyler and Molly Nelson; and niece, Rebecca (Timothy) Shinneman and son, Alexander. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carpenter Cemetery. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
