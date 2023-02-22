...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
MPH.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1991-2023 Katherine Aileen Langevin, 31, of Cheyenne died February 15. She was born on March 22, 1991 in Palmdale, California. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
