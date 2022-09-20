Ruth K Langley 1934-2022 Ruth K Langley, 87, of Cheyenne WY, passed away on September 17th, 2022, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ruth was born November 14, 1934, in Cleveland OH to Olga and William Hirsch. When she was a teenager, Ruth's family moved to Houston Texas where she graduated from San Jacinto High School. After graduation she married John Purdy, a pilot in the US Air Force. In 1964, they relocated to Laramie, WY with their two children, John David and Nancy. In 1976, Ruth married John Langley of Cheyenne WY. They spent 32 years wonderful years together, going on cruises with friends, spending time at their beloved mountain cabin, and welcoming many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth was a member of Mt. Sinai Congregation in Cheyenne since becoming a Wyoming resident in 1964. Ruth is survived by two sons, John David (Lisa) Purdy, John (Sherena) Langley, Jr., three daughters, Nancy (Robert) Campbell, Jeneane (David) Buresh, and Jan (Tom) Loftin. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Neng-Gang (Crystal) Hu, John T. (Abby) Langley, Christopher (Katie) Langley, Steven (Katie) Langley, Brock (Jayme) Buresh, Garth (Samantha) Buresh, Cragen (Lesa) Buresh, Ashlie (Warren) Consterdine, Heath (Jennie) Loftin, Robert Campbell, Taylor Campbell, and many great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Langley, Sr. and her parents William and Olga Hirsch. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5pm until 7pm, at Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park on Thursday, September 22nd at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center or Mt. Sinai Congregation, 2610 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001.