Larry G Lantis 1964-2021 Larry G. Lantis of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away November 29, 2021 with family by his side. He was born December 13, 1964 in Franklin, Nebraska to William and Jarldine Lantis. He graduated from Minden High School and this is where he met his high school sweetheart. They married and raised 3 beautiful children for 35 years before she passed away. He was an EMT firefighter for 25+ years. He also loved farming, hunting, building, tinkering, and teaching everyone new skills. He is survived by his wife, Christina Lantis; children, Rachelle (Chris), Steven (Abbie), Tyler L, Victoria (John), Bryttany (Taylor), Cody, Cassie (Ryan), Tyler S; brothers, Milner, Gary, Bill, Rick, William; sisters, Sally Linda; nephews; nieces, and several grandkids, and friends. He is preceded in death by William K. Lantis (father), Jarldine Lantis (mother) and Cindy Lantis (wife). A viewing will be Friday, December 3, from 10 am-4pm. His Memorial Service will be Saturday, December 4, at 9:00 am at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, 1900 E. 19th St, Cheyenne, Wyoming. His interment with will follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with full firefighter honors. He will be greatly missed- until we meet again. We're Firefighters to the end. We'll always do our part! Hammer down, Heaven bound, Your shift is over, we've got it from here!
