Adolfo Lara 1953-2020 Adolfo Lara, age 66, passed away at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on April 14, 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He fought the disease hard for 25 days. He was the 2nd documented death in the state of Wyoming due to Covid. Adolfo was born June 3, 1953. He immigrated to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico when he was 16 years old in search of a better life. He learned many skill sets throughout his life including farming and construction. He turned a difficult childhood in Mexico into a successful family in America. He married Gloria Ortega on January 10, 1981. He moved to Cheyenne after he retired as he enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. You could find him at any lake in Wyoming on any given weekend, casting his line with a big smile on his face. We hope you are catching all the biggest fish up there with the big guy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eliceo and Maria Lara Valenzuela. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Lara; his 3 children, Norma Alisia Uptain, Adolfo Lara Jr and Clarissa Isabel Lara; and a grandson, Maverick Blake Uptain. A Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Mary's Cathedral. If you would like to reach the family, please email alisia.lara@gmail.com.
