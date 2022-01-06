Eugenia G. "Sissy" Larimore

 

1966-2022 Eugenia G. "Sissy" Larimore, 55, of Cheyenne died January 5. At Davis Hospice Center. She was born July 7, 1966, in Cheyenne, WY. Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

