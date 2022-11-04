...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Sandra Lee (Hay) Larimore 1961-2022 Sandra Lee (Hay) Larimore, 61, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 8, 2022 at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne. She was born March 11, 1961 in Cheyenne Wyoming, to Gordon and Nellie Hay. Sandy was a kind woman who always tried to help those in need and her smile brought joy and happiness to all of those around her. As a Journeyman Carpenter, she was known for her work ethic and being very skilled in her trade. She was a talented and artistic woman whose hobbies included needlework, quilting, design, and computer technology. Sandy was a wonderful mother to three boys and was always proud to be their mother. She was the strongest woman her family knew, and they will always be grateful for her strength, her love, her support, and all the memories she blessed them with. Her life was a blessing for all those she touched and she will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Robert Larimore; sons, Jesse, Sean, and Dillon Larimore all of Cheyenne; sisters, Beth Tyser of Sheridan and Laurie Brown of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Nellie (Wilder) Hay, and her sister, Mary Lynne Hay. The family is currently planning to have a celebration of life next year. Please contact the family by email at slarimorefamily@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.