Larry Lemaster, 63, passed away March 30 in Clermont, Fla.
He was born Nov. 30, 1956, in Cheyenne. He lived in Albin on the family farm until he was 5 years old. The family moved around for several years for his father – Calvin’s job was with Boeing, until 1956 when they settled in Cheyenne.
Larry graduated from Cheyenne East High in 1975 and began working for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. He worked as a foreman, track inspector and machine operator for 28 years.
Larry met and married Lorenna Jennings in 1983, and they had two children: Austin and Jordan.
They lived and raised their children in Cheyenne until 2015. After Larry’s motorcycle accident, they retired to Clermont, Fla.
Larry loved to go camping, water skiing, jet skiing and playing softball. Most of all, he loved to be with friends and family with a cold beer in his hand. He was an avid hunter, hunting guide and marksman. He was always a caring and loving father; he was never afraid to say I love you.
Larry was preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Virginia; and brother, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Lorenna; children, Austin and wife, Sabrina, and Jordan and granddaughter, Jada; sister, Patty and husband, Jim Valentine; brothers, Wayne and wife, Suzie Lemaster and family, and Don Lemaster and family; niece, Trish and husband, Bo Law and family; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Larry always had a joke, smile and a hug for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
There will be a celebration of life in Cheyenne at a later date, to be announced.
