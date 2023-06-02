.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Gina Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Gina C. Larsen 1958-2023 Gina C. Larsen was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She earned her angel wings May 15, 2023, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Doug Larsen; daughter Sarah (Cameron) Baluska and son Chris (Kim Sushan) Larsen; mother Geneva C. Brock; and sisters Linda (Allen) Norden, Tammy (George) Grant, all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Austin, Callan and Landrie Baluska of Cheyenne, Tyler Wilken of Tacoma, Washington, and Trista Wilken of Cheyenne; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Phyllis) Larsen and Larry (Corki) Larsen of Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends. Gina was preceded in death by her father, James C. Brock, son Cody J. Mullen, and grandparents. Gina was born to James and Geneva Brock in Laramie, Wyoming, on June 14, 1958. Graduated from Platte Valley High School in Saratoga, Wyoming, in 1976, where she excelled in basketball. Gina stayed in Saratoga, where she worked for Dr. Johnson, DDS. She eventually moved to Laramie. She settled in Cheyenne in 1985, and had a variety of jobs, and retired from Wyoming Tribune Eagle in 2019. Gina enjoyed playing golf, cards, games of all types and Wyoming football. She loved all genres of music and attended many concerts throughout her life, with The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac being her two favorites. Cremation has taken place at Weiderspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center.
To plant a tree in memory of Gina Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.