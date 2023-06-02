Gina C. Larsen

 

Gina C. Larsen 1958-2023 Gina C. Larsen was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She earned her angel wings May 15, 2023, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Doug Larsen; daughter Sarah (Cameron) Baluska and son Chris (Kim Sushan) Larsen; mother Geneva C. Brock; and sisters Linda (Allen) Norden, Tammy (George) Grant, all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Austin, Callan and Landrie Baluska of Cheyenne, Tyler Wilken of Tacoma, Washington, and Trista Wilken of Cheyenne; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Phyllis) Larsen and Larry (Corki) Larsen of Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends. Gina was preceded in death by her father, James C. Brock, son Cody J. Mullen, and grandparents. Gina was born to James and Geneva Brock in Laramie, Wyoming, on June 14, 1958. Graduated from Platte Valley High School in Saratoga, Wyoming, in 1976, where she excelled in basketball. Gina stayed in Saratoga, where she worked for Dr. Johnson, DDS. She eventually moved to Laramie. She settled in Cheyenne in 1985, and had a variety of jobs, and retired from Wyoming Tribune Eagle in 2019. Gina enjoyed playing golf, cards, games of all types and Wyoming football. She loved all genres of music and attended many concerts throughout her life, with The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac being her two favorites. Cremation has taken place at Weiderspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center.

