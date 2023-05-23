Gladys V. Larsen 1929-Gladys Larsen passed away on May 16, 2023 in Knoxville, Tn. She would have been 94 in October. Gladys married Jack Larsen on March 19, 1957. Gladys was regarded as a valuable employee whether waiting tables at Adams Restaurant, working at JC Penney, BiRite drug store, or at the family business, H. Larsen Hardware. When they retired from the hardware store they moved to Dixon, Wy. After Jack passed away on February 8, 2004, due to health reasons, she moved to Knoxville in 2012. Also, she got to be closer to her son Jim. Gladys and Jack were very involved with the VFW & Auxiliary, IOOF, and Rebeccas. Gladys worked her way up through the steps in the Auxiliary until she became state president. Gladys and Jack were very proud to be Americans and always flew our United States flag daily. Gladys generously donated to Wounded War and Disabled Vets. Gladys also liked passing time by putting together jigsaw puzzles. The Thomas Kinkade ones she liked so much she had them framed and hung on the wall. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Gladys is survived by her 3 children, Robert Weaver Jr., Sue Kunsman and Jim (Loretta) Waller; 5 grandchildren, Steve Williams, Cheryl (Jim) Engstrom, Christie Waller, Alex (Jenn) Waller and Dawn (Frank) Arce; 10 great-grandchildren, Cierra Williams, Jacklyn Williams, James Williams, Alexander Kunsman, Mikey Engstrom, Matthew Kunsman, Jayden Arce, Caroline Waller, Landyn Arce and Claire Waller; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Aliyah Williams and Raymond Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Libby DeCou, and several nieces and nephews. 2023
