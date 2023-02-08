Cynthia Larson 1955-2023 Cynthia Larson of Cheyenne, Wyoming died January 24 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She passed away peacefully from the debilitating effects of a long illness with her loving friend and caregiver at her side. Cynthia was born in Cheyenne on November 20 1955 to Robert and Evelyn Butts. Along with brother, Bob, Cyndi was raised in Cheyenne and graduated from East High School. Cyndi's strength of character supported her through many losses including the sudden death of her father when she was only fifteen. Cyndi married her first sweetheart, John Larson, on September 10, 1977. John and Cyndi moved to San Diego, CA while he served his tour with the U.S. Navy before returning to Cheyenne. Cyndi was not intimidated by hard work and cheerfully accepted her responsibilities in a variety of jobs. Cyndi worked for more than a decade in the central office of Laramie County School District #1 and later at Frontier Refinery and as a para legal assistant for several law offices. Cyndi loved animals, especially the cates that she welcomed one at a time into her home. During leisure time Cyndi enjoyed a variety of activities. She loved family gatherings of any kind and supported her husband in his many hobbies. Cyndi was an enthusiastic fan of nearly every major sport, a strong competitor in dart tournaments, and enjoyed golf as a player, scorekeeper, an spectator. Cyndi was a favorite among young people, as a trusted friend and mentor. For dozens of years she served as the coach assistant and chaperone for the Cheyenne Central golf team. She was a member of the Airport Golf Club and current member of P.E.O. Chapter C. After her husband's sudden death in 2014, Cynthia became a snowbird and spent a few winters in Florida with her cousins and reconnected with a close friend, Jack Frederick. As her illness took its toll, Jack became her patient, dedicated, and loving caregiver. Her family and legions of friends are grateful for her life among us and will never forget her. She is survived by one brother, Bob Butts (Linda) of California, cousins Charlotte Langford and Dotty Hoover of Florida, sister in law and brother in law, George and Sherry Lovato, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband John, and her step-father Ned Johnson. No formal services will be held. But many will keep Cyndi in their hearts and smile when sharing memories of this dear person, Cynthia Butts Larson. Those who wish to honor Cyndi's life may donate to the Airport Golf Club Scholarship fund in memory of Cynthia Larson. PO Box 2236, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
