Shirley M. Larson 1925-2021 Shirley M. Larson, 95, of Cheyenne passed away March 27, 2021 at Granite Rehab and Wellness. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado on August 11, 1925 to Joseph and Frances Trontell. On February 14, 1953, she was married to Robert Larson, who had been recalled to the military and assigned to serve in Kaiserslautern, Germany. She received a B.A. Degree from the University of Colorado in 1947 and MEd from the University of Wyoming in 1964. Her first teaching experience was with the Littleton School District. From 1950-1955 she received an assignment to work with American children who were dependents of the military personnel in Germany. In 1956, she and her husband accepted teaching positions in Cheyenne where she taught until 1984. During that time she was part of the faculty at Fairview and Bain schools. Formally, she had been a member of professional organizations: CTA, WEA, NEA, and CRTA. Also, she had been a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Professional Society. She had been a member of Cheyenne Mineral and Gem Society and the Wyoming State Historical Society. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church since 1957. Services will be announced at a later date.
