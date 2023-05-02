Betty Jane Latta 1931-2023 Betty Jane Latta passed away at Davis Hospice Center on April 29, 2023. Betty was born in Lingle, Wyoming July 18, 1931 the ninth child to Alexander and Savina (Weitzel) Herdt, German-Russian immigrants. Betty was proud of her heritage and large family. She told many stories of growing up on the family farm including the labor of working in the beet fields at a young age. The Herdt's moved to Torrington Wyoming and Betty graduated from Torrington High School in 1949. She enjoyed working as a soda jerk in Torrington prior to marrying Bob Latta in 1956. They moved to Cheyenne and later divorced. Betty worked in retail, her last employment was MotoFoto. She had a strong work ethic and Christian faith which she instilled into her children. Betty's favorite vacation was taking the Amtrak train to California. The family spent countless hours sunbathing and playing on the beaches of Capitola and Santa Cruz. Betty's grandchildren were her joy. Board games, "Sorry" being the favorite and ice cream were the norm at grandma's house. Betty is survived by children Jay Latta, Jan (Stuart) Pierson, grandchildren David (Janelle) Latta, Michael (Tamera) Pierson, Trey (Trang) Pierson, Jordon Pierson, Mae Pierson, great grandchildren Indigo Pierson and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her son Jon Latta, her parents, siblings Albert, Leo, Ted, Alexander (Blackie), Alma, Helen, Robert, Elnora, Wilbert, Raymond, Irene and an infant sister. Condolences may be made to www.wrcfuneral.com. An Interment service will be held at Valley View Cemetery Torrington Wyoming at a later date. A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Davis Hospice Center and home hospice the past few months and the home caregivers the last few years who provided support with compassion and respect. In lieu of flowers or a donation, please perform a random act of kindness in Betty's memory.