Victoria Diane Lavach 1960-2022 Vicki Lavach was called home shortly after beginning her battle with cancer on October 20, 2022, at 62 years old. She passed peacefully in her bed at home in the arms of her loving husband. A longtime resident of Cheyenne and, more recently, the greater Encampment area of Wyoming. Vicki loved living in the peacefulness of the Upper North Platte Valley, where she enjoyed nurturing her garden, crafting in her workshop, watching deer in her meadow, and feeding hummingbirds. She dedicated her life to caring for her husband and children, devoted to their well-being, and always trying to keep all her baby ducks in line. Vicki will watch over her husband, Steve Lavach, children Rachel Lavach, Luke Lavach, Molly (David) Palmer, her brother, Scott Havley, and stepfather Al Oechsle. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Havley, mother, Donna Oechsle, and brother Mick Havley. The family invites you to join them on November 12, 2022, for a celebration of life open house from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the family home, 5416 La Cresta Lane, Cheyenne Wyoming 82001. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations may be made in Vicki's honor to the charity of your choice. Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Lavach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.