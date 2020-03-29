Lawrence Lujan

Lawrence D. Lujan, 70, of Fort Lupton, Colo., formerly Cheyenne, passed away March 20 at Agape Hospice in Fort Lupton.
Lawrence was born May 9, 1949, in Cheyenne, son of the late Manuel and Elma (Garcia) Lujan.
He was born and raised in Cheyenne, and worked initially as a journeyman carpenter and later retired from the Wyoming State Museum. He was married for 50 years to the love of his life, Janie I. (Salas) Lujan. His many interests included hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Janie I. Lujan; son, Bobby (Donesha) Lujan; siblings, Joanne (Ray) Valdez, Michael (Eleanor) Lujan and Eileen (Rick) Cook; three grandchildren, Issac, Jessica and Anthony; and one great-grandchild.
A memory service will be announced at a later date.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.