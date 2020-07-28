1927-2020 Irene Lawson, 92, of North Platte, Nebraska died May 7. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. (CT) Friday, July 31, in Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, south of Maxwell, NE. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel, North Platte, NE, is in charge of arrangements.

