Juanita "Jennie" (Rodriguez) Leach 1932-2021 Jennie Leach, 88, of Cheyenne, passed away on January 21, 2021 at the Life Care Center surrounded by family members. Jennie was born in Cheyenne on May 6, 1932 to Andrea (Ybarra) and Angel Rodriguez. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School where she graduated in 1950. Jennie worked as a secretary at Sanitation Laundry for 16 years before becoming a full time homemaker. Her family was her priority and she dedicated her life to being a caregiver to them. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's Church. She did not know a stranger and always greeted every person with a smile and a hello. Jennie is survived by her loving husband Robert Leach; daughters, Anna Salazar (Ernie) and Linda Glass (Doug); grandchildren, Adrian Salazar, Steven Salazar (AuBrie), Martin Salazar (Amber), and Sara Melendez (Alberto); and great grandchildren, Devin, Austin, Kaiden, and Mason. Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; three sisters, and her son, Paul Valentine. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
