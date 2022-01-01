...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee 1955-2021 Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee, 66, of Cheyenne, died December 22, 2021 in Johnstown, CO surrounded by family. She was born in 1955, and raised in Hornell, NY. Jackie was the loving wife of John Lee for 44 years. She was a homemaker, raised two children and worked for Bar-S/Americlaim for 26 years. She was an avid reader, member of Jackalope's RV Club. She enjoyed bowling Wednesday morning at Two Bar women's league for over 25 years. She dearly loved spending time with family, Friday night dinners at the K of C, Saturday morning farmer's markets followed by lunch with her daughter. She is survived by husband, John; 2 children, Christopher (Amy) and Amanda; one grandchild, Madison; and two sisters, Deborah (Rick) Pratt, Judy (Rick) Bovee of Hornell, NY. Jackie was preceded in death by mother, Mary VanAllen. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4th, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil for the Deceased at 6:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Cathedral with a reception to immediately follow in Hartmann Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capitol Bronze Project at https://visitcheyenne.givingfuel.com/discover-cheyenne Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.