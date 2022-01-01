Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee

 

Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee 1955-2021 Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee, 66, of Cheyenne, died December 22, 2021 in Johnstown, CO surrounded by family. She was born in 1955, and raised in Hornell, NY. Jackie was the loving wife of John Lee for 44 years. She was a homemaker, raised two children and worked for Bar-S/Americlaim for 26 years. She was an avid reader, member of Jackalope's RV Club. She enjoyed bowling Wednesday morning at Two Bar women's league for over 25 years. She dearly loved spending time with family, Friday night dinners at the K of C, Saturday morning farmer's markets followed by lunch with her daughter. She is survived by husband, John; 2 children, Christopher (Amy) and Amanda; one grandchild, Madison; and two sisters, Deborah (Rick) Pratt, Judy (Rick) Bovee of Hornell, NY. Jackie was preceded in death by mother, Mary VanAllen. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4th, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil for the Deceased at 6:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Cathedral with a reception to immediately follow in Hartmann Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capitol Bronze Project at https://visitcheyenne.givingfuel.com/discover-cheyenne Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

