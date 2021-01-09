Thomas R. Lee, Jr. 1933-2021 Thomas R. Lee, Jr., 87, of Cheyenne passed away January 3, 2021 with Lucienne, his wife of 68 years, at his side. He was born December 21, 1933 in German Township, PA to Thomas and Mary Randolph Lee, Sr. He married Lucienne Antram on October 11, 1952 in Cumberland, MD. He was retired from AT&T where he served as the CWA Local 8201 President for many years. He was a member and officer of the Shy-Wy Amateur Radio Club, a longtime member of the Cheyenne Ski Club and a proud member of the Wyoming Democratic Party. He is survived by his wife; children, Thomas Lee, III, James Lee, Sarah Lee and John Lee; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby funeral Home. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas R. Lee, Jr. to the Save our Monarchs Foundation at P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439 or www.saveourmonarchs.org. Plant milkweed seeds so the butterflies will come.
