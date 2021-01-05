Robert "Bob" Allen Lee

 

1942-2021 Robert "Bob" Allen Lee, 78, of Cheyenne died January 1. At his home with family. He was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Lima Ohio. Cremation has taken place to view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

