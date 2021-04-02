Steven D.M. Lee 1951-2021 Steven D.M. Lee Sr. 69 passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on March 29, 2021. Steven was born on May 2, 1951 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania to the parents of Sherman E. Lee Sr . and Sarah Lee of Lincoln Universit y, Pennsylvania . Steven attended college at Lincoln University. After college, he joined the United States Air Force in 1974. Service includes the Air Force Academy and NORAD at Cheyenne Mountain . While serving in Korea he married his love, Youngsun. Steven was a veteran of Desert Storm. In 1998, after 24 years, he retired while stationed at F.E. Warren in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In retirement he loved spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and working in his gardens. Steven was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Youngsun; children, Lisa (Tao), LeeAnne (Josh), Sherman, Steven Jr.; grandchildren, Skye, Myles, Alexia, Tyler and Tydus. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Service information
10:00AM
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001