...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Leichliter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Jean Leichliter 1925-2021 N. Jean Leichliter, 96, a long time resident of Cheyenne, passed away on December 26 in her home in Greeley, CO of natural causes. She was born on November 12, 1925 in Burlington, KS. She and her husband of 70 years, Albert W. Leichliter, were well known in Cheyenne, where they were active in many organizations. Among those community organizations most important to Jean were the First United Methodist Church and P.E.O. For a number of years, she served as the assistant to the State Appropriations Committee during legislative sessions. After Al’s retirement, they travelled extensively domestically and internationally. She was an excellent seamstress, a talented if occasional artist, an outstanding cook, and an adoring (and adored) grandmother. Jean was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents Floyd and Marvel Hummel, and her brother Hoyt Hummel. She is survived by two sons: Kirk Leichliter and his wife Pam, Mark Leichliter and his wife Patti; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A private family service honoring her memory will be held at a later date.
