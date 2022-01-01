Jean Leichliter

 

Jean Leichliter 1925-2021 N. Jean Leichliter, 96, a long time resident of Cheyenne, passed away on December 26 in her home in Greeley, CO of natural causes. She was born on November 12, 1925 in Burlington, KS. She and her husband of 70 years, Albert W. Leichliter, were well known in Cheyenne, where they were active in many organizations. Among those community organizations most important to Jean were the First United Methodist Church and P.E.O. For a number of years, she served as the assistant to the State Appropriations Committee during legislative sessions. After Al’s retirement, they travelled extensively domestically and internationally. She was an excellent seamstress, a talented if occasional artist, an outstanding cook, and an adoring (and adored) grandmother. Jean was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents Floyd and Marvel Hummel, and her brother Hoyt Hummel. She is survived by two sons: Kirk Leichliter and his wife Pam, Mark Leichliter and his wife Patti; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A private family service honoring her memory will be held at a later date.

