Kathy Elizabeth LeJeune-Gunn

 

Kathy Elizabeth LeJeune-Gunn 1959-Kathy LeJeune-Gunn, 64, of Fort Collins, passed away on May 18, 2023, in Windsor, Colorado. She was born to Joseph and Julia (Trujillo) LeJeune on March 4, 1959, in Pueblo, Colorado. Kathy loved painting, cooking and the outdoors. She loved going out for bike rides, going to the mountains and fishing. Her Thanksgiving meals and Cajun cooking will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to be present and eat her food. Above all, her family, especially her children, were her life, and she loved them dearly. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her. She is survived by her children, Walker BooBoo Gunn III, Bernadette Elisa Gunn, Moses (Laurie) Walker Gunn Sr., and Jill (Chris) Jenkins; 14 grandchildren, and seven siblings. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, great-granddaughter Aubryella Eileen Gunn, father of her children Walker Gunn Jr., and grandson Nathaniel Kingston Gunn. To leave condolences for Kathy's family, visit www.lighthousefamilylfm.com. Services will be held privately. 2023

