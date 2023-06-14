.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Goshen,
north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties through 815 PM
MDT...
At 722 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southeast of Chugwater, or 32 miles southeast of Wheatland,
moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Lingle, Yoder, Veteran and Slater.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy LeJeune-Gunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Kathy Elizabeth LeJeune-Gunn 1959-Kathy LeJeune-Gunn, 64, of Fort Collins, passed away on May 18, 2023, in Windsor, Colorado. She was born to Joseph and Julia (Trujillo) LeJeune on March 4, 1959, in Pueblo, Colorado. Kathy loved painting, cooking and the outdoors. She loved going out for bike rides, going to the mountains and fishing. Her Thanksgiving meals and Cajun cooking will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to be present and eat her food. Above all, her family, especially her children, were her life, and she loved them dearly. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her. She is survived by her children, Walker BooBoo Gunn III, Bernadette Elisa Gunn, Moses (Laurie) Walker Gunn Sr., and Jill (Chris) Jenkins; 14 grandchildren, and seven siblings. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, great-granddaughter Aubryella Eileen Gunn, father of her children Walker Gunn Jr., and grandson Nathaniel Kingston Gunn. To leave condolences for Kathy's family, visit www.lighthousefamilylfm.com. Services will be held privately. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy LeJeune-Gunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.