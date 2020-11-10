1923-2020 Ada M. Leland, 97, of Cheyenne died November 2. Ada was born August 5, 1923 in Rake Iowa. Her family will hold a private graveside service in Minnesota. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
