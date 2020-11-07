Ada M. Leland
1923-2020 Ada M. Leland, 97, of Cheyenne died November 2. Ada was born August 5, 1923 in Rake, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held in Minnesota. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

