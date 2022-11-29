Ann Lee Lembke 1931-2022 Ann Lee Lembke, 91 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on September 28, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born September 19, 1931 in Cheyenne. The daughter of Carl and Julia (Smith) Liden, she graduated from Cheyenne High School and 1949 and attended the University of Wyoming. Ann had four children. She retired in 1997 after 36 years with the Air Force Civil Engineering and Procurement. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, building and grounds committee member, mission ministries, and Presbyterian Women. Ann is survived by sons, William (Susie) Lembke and Richard (Brandy) Lembke; daughter, Judy Martinelli; brothers, Ron (Renda) Liden and John (Judy) Liden; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Nicole, Andy, Lacie, Julieann, William and Miranda; and great-grandchildren, Ivy, Kodi, Hadley, Huxley, Connor, Nathaniel and Jacob. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Julia Lisen; her daughter, Cheryl Schug; her brother, Richard; and aunts, Hazel Smith and Catherine Robinson. A Memorial Service will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
