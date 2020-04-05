Leroy Woodruff

Leroy Furman Woodruff, 92, was called home April 2 at his residence with his family surrounding him.
A self-described “plain old country boy,” Roy was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Tintah, Minn., to George and Theolyn Woodruff.
As was customary, Roy entered adulthood early to build B-29 bombers for the U.S. Air Force in Belvedere, Neb. Roy then joined the Navy at 18, serving in the Pacific Theater in World War II as a teleman and radioman 3rd class petty officer on both the USS Topeka and the USS Iowa, earning Asiatic-Pacific, American Theater, Victory and Good Conduct medals. He completed active duty at Moffett Field, Calif., and continued as a reservist in Olathe, Kan.
Roy married Phyllis Elaine Goin and had three children; they later divorced. He then met Josephine “Jo” DeLong in Lincoln, Neb. The two married in 1966, blending their two families into one.
While Roy was an avid hunter, model airplane builder, fan of anything Ford and tireless provider. He is most remembered for his love of family. He was a fixture at family reunions and never missed a chance to host a barbecue for all his family and friends where his gentle, kind, warm hugs and first-class sense of humor were offered to all who entered his home.
After spending time in Texas and the Midwest, Roy settled in Cheyenne, becoming a devoted neighbor and member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; daughter, Rowena; son, Glen; and stepson, Phil.
He is survived by daughter, Janice (Tim) Hiltunen; stepdaughters, Terri Campbell, Kay Campbell and Nan Hampton; daughter-in-law, Melissa Woodruff; stepson, Rick Campbell; son-in-law, Arthur Crane; seven grandchildren; many beloved great- and great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert.
Memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
