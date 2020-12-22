Karen Joy Lerwick

 

1950-2020 Karen Joy Lerwick, 70, of Cheyenne died December 19. She was born October 23, 1950. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Pine Bluffs Community Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Lerwick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus