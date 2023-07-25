Eduardo Eddie Levea Vaca, Jr. 2005-2023 Eduardo Eddie Levea Vaca Jr., of Greeley, passed away on July 18, 2023. Eddie was born on May 27, 2005 to Candida Lori Lucero Vaca in Greeley, Colorado. Eddie attended Heath Middle School in Greeley and South High School in Cheyenne, WY. He wanted to become a Barber. Eddie was extremely witty and smart, he was very savvy with computers. He was a loving son, brother and friend who played his music loud and had a passion for cutting hair. He loved to celebrate his birthday and his favorite holiday was Christmas. His favorite cereal was fruity pebbles and he wouldn't turn down a frozen lasagna. He will remain in his family's hearts forever. Eddie is survived by his mother, Candi Lucero Vaca, brother, Eloy John Montez III, sisters, Theresa Wieland, Yvonne Montez, Candida Lucero-Gonzales, Anaveah Vaca and Solie Vaca, and grandfather, Francisco Vaca and fiancé, Alina Carrera. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Angelica Garcia, uncle, Cristino Umana, infant niece, Wendy Gonzales and grandmother, Candida Gonzales Vasquez, and grandfather, Refugio M. Vasquez. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, from 5-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 27, at Allnutt Macy Chapel at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, Colorado.
To plant a tree in memory of Levea Vaca, Jr. Eduardo Eddie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.