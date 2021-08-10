Jennifer Louise Levengood
Jennifer Louise (Maley) Levengood 1974-2021 Jennifer Louise Levengood, 46, of Cheyenne, passed away on the 3rd of August 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the 23rd of November, 1974 at Naval Regional Medical Center in San Diego, California to Diana Wilson and Richard Maley. Jennifer is survived by her husband John Levengood, their two sons Jakob and Tobias Springer, her sister Julie Carnes, her in-laws and countless close friends she considered family. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Diana Wilson and her father Richard Maley. A public viewing will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel between noon and 7pm on the 13th of August 2021. Her funeral service will be held at North Christian Church at 2pm on the 14th of August 2021. We are expecting a large crowd. A live stream will be available to those who are at risk or otherwise cannot attend. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

