...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301... 302...
304... 305...307...308 AND 310...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302,
304, 305, 307, 308, AND 310...
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Jennifer Louise (Maley) Levengood 1974-2021 Jennifer Louise Levengood, 46, of Cheyenne, passed away on the 3rd of August 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the 23rd of November, 1974 at Naval Regional Medical Center in San Diego, California to Diana Wilson and Richard Maley. Jennifer is survived by her husband John Levengood, their two sons Jakob and Tobias Springer, her sister Julie Carnes, her in-laws and countless close friends she considered family. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Diana Wilson and her father Richard Maley. A public viewing will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel between noon and 7pm on the 13th of August 2021. Her funeral service will be held at North Christian Church at 2pm on the 14th of August 2021. We are expecting a large crowd. A live stream will be available to those who are at risk or otherwise cannot attend. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
