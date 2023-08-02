Duane Thomas Lewis

 

1940-2023 Duane Thomas Lewis, 83, of Cheyenne died July 29. He was born on June 8, 1940 in Michigan City, IN to Vernon and Helen Scymarnski Lewis. Interment will be at Cheyenne National Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023. To view his obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

