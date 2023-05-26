THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
240 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON,
CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK,
GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE,
LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Robina "Robbie" (Hewitt) Lewis 1934-2023 Robina R. "Robbie / Nan" Lewis, 89 years of age, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2023. Robbie was born on January 26th, 1934, to James B. and Clara F. Hewitt in East Suffolk U.K. Robbie was raised in the village of Blaxhall and eventually was employed at the BX on RAF Bentwaters. During that time, she met and married the love of her life William "Bill" Lewis, her husband of almost 68 years. After moving to the states, Michigan became one of her favorite bases, but FE Warren Air Force base was where the family retired. Cheyenne became their permanent home. She was employed at Montgomery Wards in the credit department where she retired after 30 years of service. Robbie was a member of the British Wife's club. She enjoyed trips to Vedauwoo and dancing with her husband at the NCO club. She loved taking care of their numerous dogs and enjoyed their walks in the park. Her greatest joy was taking care of her granddaughter and attending all her school events. Robbie is survived by their four children, Carol (Steve) Hornsby, Raymond Lewis, Lynne (Joe) Dolwick and Karen (Jeff) Calahan and one granddaughter, Angela Vaughn. Robbie was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, 3 siblings, granddaughter Erica Lewis, and daughter-in-law Joan Hernandez. A memorial service will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on June 2nd at 10 am with a reception to follow at The Gathering Place. Interment will follow at Beth El cemetery. If lieu of flowers those who desire may contribute to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Alzheimer's Association, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Robina Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.