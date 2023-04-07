William K. Lewis 1934-2023 William K. "Bill" Lewis, 88 (8 days shy of his 89th birthday), of Cheyenne passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2023. Bill was born in Abingdon, Illinois on April 10, 1934, to Fred M. and Anna A. Lewis. He graduated high school in Abingdon, then became a proud member of the United States Air Force. While in the service, he was stationed at RAF Bentwaters in eastern England, where he met and married the love of his life, Robina "Robbie" Hewitt, his wife of almost 68 years. Bill received various awards while in the service, including the Air Force Commendation Medal for saving the life of an 18-month-old child who was choking. The last base he and his family were stationed at was F.E. Warren in Cheyenne, where he retired from the service in 1976. Bill worked various jobs after the service and finally retired for good from Montgomery Ward. His favorite job was helping take care of his granddaughter. Bill enjoyed trips to Vedauwoo, dancing with his wife at the NCO club, watching sports, especially the Wyoming Cowboys, taking care of their many animals and feeding the squirrels at Lions Park. He had a love for life and was always willing to help others. Bill is survived by his wife, Robbie, and their four children, Carol (Steve) Hornsby, Raymond Lewis, Lynne (Joe) Dolwick and Karen (Jeff) Calahan, and one granddaughter, Angela. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, 9 siblings, granddaughter Erica Lewis and daughter-in-law Joan Hernandez. A memorial service will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel on April 14th at 10 am, with a reception to follow at The Gathering Place. Interment will follow at Beth El Cemetery. If lieu of flowers, those who desire may contribute to The Humane Society of the United States, Alzheimer's Association or St. Judes.
