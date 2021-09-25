Karen Ruth Liden

 

Karen Ruth Liden 1941-2021 Karen Ruth Liden, age 79, of Cheyenne WY, passed away September 3, 2021 in her home of natural causes. Formerly of Cody WY, where her two sons grew up. She was born September 28, 1941 in Lyons KS to Howard and Eleanor Kaltenbach. She graduated high school at Plainville KS, college undergraduate (nursing) at Fort Hays State University in Hays KS and masters (nursing) from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley CO. She was a registered nurse (RN) for 40 years. She loved her cats/dogs, watching Rockies baseball and sunflowers. She is survived by her oldest son, James Liden of Highlands Ranch CO, and 4 grandchildren - Travis, Kendal, Amy and Laura. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Daniel Liden; parents, Howard and Eleanore Kaltenbach; sister, Kathy Vorse and brother, Kent Kaltenbach. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral home. Services to be held in Plainville KS at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

