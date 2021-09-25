...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...
303 ...304...305...306...307 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Karen Ruth Liden 1941-2021 Karen Ruth Liden, age 79, of Cheyenne WY, passed away September 3, 2021 in her home of natural causes. Formerly of Cody WY, where her two sons grew up. She was born September 28, 1941 in Lyons KS to Howard and Eleanor Kaltenbach. She graduated high school at Plainville KS, college undergraduate (nursing) at Fort Hays State University in Hays KS and masters (nursing) from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley CO. She was a registered nurse (RN) for 40 years. She loved her cats/dogs, watching Rockies baseball and sunflowers. She is survived by her oldest son, James Liden of Highlands Ranch CO, and 4 grandchildren - Travis, Kendal, Amy and Laura. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Daniel Liden; parents, Howard and Eleanore Kaltenbach; sister, Kathy Vorse and brother, Kent Kaltenbach. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral home. Services to be held in Plainville KS at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
