...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Bob Lidstrom 1949-2022 Robert "Bob" Eugene Lidstrom, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on September 23, 2022, at Davis Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on November 27, 1949, to Andrew William and Donna Allura Lidstrom. He spent his early childhood years in in Mandan, North Dakota and then moved with his mother and stepfather to Carson, North Dakota. Bob often recalled working on the family farm in Carson and spending time with his Grandmother Lucy. When he was 20, Bob joined the Job Corps and spent a year working in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After the Job Corp, Bob worked in Mandan and then moved to Wheatland, Wyoming where he worked in construction with his father for sixteen years. Bob then moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. When Bob moved to Cheyenne, he started his extensive and hardworking career working for Goodwill Industries and Magic City Enterprises. In 1989, Bob began working for Goodwill at the Joseph C. O'Mahoney Federal Building. Bob faithfully took care of the Federal Building for 26 years and 9 months (not that he was counting). Bob will be sorely missed by co-workers and friends from the Federal Building and throughout Cheyenne. They were his family. Bob sends his deepest thanks to his dear longtime friends at Recover Wyoming and to his new cherished friends at Davis Hospice. Your generosity and kindness know no bounds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recover Wyoming. Services will be Friday, October 14, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Cremation has taken place.