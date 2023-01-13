Lee James Lindbloom 1956-2022 Lee James Lindbloom, 66, of Falls Church, Virginia died December 16, 2022 at his home in Falls Church. He was born in Greeley, Colorado, October 8, 1956 to Stanley and Lois Lindbloom. Lee and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1962. He graduated from East High School in 1974. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdiciplinary Studies in 1977 from the University of Northern Colorado, and a Master of Arts degree in Television and Video from the University of Ohio in 1979. Lee's career included director of Public Service Satellite Consortium, Denver, Colorado. In 1981, he became a producer for Atlantic Video, and Executive Producer of the Learning Channel, and the Ovation Network. Currently he worked as a Contractor for the Immigration Department, Department of Justice, Washington, DC. Lee is survived by his sister Laura Rayborn of Seguin, Texas, and Larry Lindbloom, of Utrecht, Netherlands; also his niece Carey Stites of Harker Heights, Texas, and Ryan Parsons of Schertz, Texas. Lee was proceeded in death by his parents Stanley Lindbloom, and Lois Lindbloom of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cremation has already occurred.
