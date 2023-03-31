...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In
Wyoming, East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Ross Lindstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ross P. Lindstrom 1989-2023 Ross Park Lindstrom, a much-loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and educator passed away on Friday, March 24th in Cheyenne, WY. Ross was 34 and a life-long resident of Cheyenne. Ross was born January 26th, 1989, in Cheyenne to Julie and Bill. He attended elementary school in Cheyenne, graduated from Central High School, and graduated from the University of Wyoming in Laramie with a Bachelors in Education. He was a social studies teacher in Laramie County School District #1 in Cheyenne. Ross is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Malin; sons, Soren and Cormac; parents, Julie and Bill Lindstrom; sister, Jill; grandfather, Dean Lindstrom; grandmother, Norma Hensley; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A life celebration is scheduled for a later date. For the full Obituary, please visit the Wiederspahn Radomsky website.
To plant a tree in memory of Ross Lindstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.