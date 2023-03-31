Ross P. Lindstrom

 

Ross P. Lindstrom 1989-2023 Ross Park Lindstrom, a much-loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and educator passed away on Friday, March 24th in Cheyenne, WY. Ross was 34 and a life-long resident of Cheyenne. Ross was born January 26th, 1989, in Cheyenne to Julie and Bill. He attended elementary school in Cheyenne, graduated from Central High School, and graduated from the University of Wyoming in Laramie with a Bachelors in Education. He was a social studies teacher in Laramie County School District #1 in Cheyenne. Ross is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Malin; sons, Soren and Cormac; parents, Julie and Bill Lindstrom; sister, Jill; grandfather, Dean Lindstrom; grandmother, Norma Hensley; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A life celebration is scheduled for a later date. For the full Obituary, please visit the Wiederspahn Radomsky website.

