...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Litecky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Maxine Litecky 1934-2022 Our beloved proud Wyoming native, Maxine Shaw Litecky, 88, of Cheyenne died December 7, 2022. She was born June 18, 1934 to James Albert and Crystal Hill Shaw. Due to childbirth complications, Crystal passed and James raised Maxine and her brother Jim with step "mom" Rose Pahl Shaw at the family ranch on Laramie Peak. In 1936 they moved to Dubois and established the LU Bar Dude Ranch. It was there that Maxine learned to ride horses and care for animals including Bambi, her deer who she slept with. She was known for her beautiful dark ponytail and stunning brown eyes. Those eyes caught the attention of Ed Litecky, centerfielder at the University of Wyoming, and they married in 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim (Jean), Virgil Rutledge, loving husband Ed, and son, Greg. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Mark) Daly, and nephews Jamie, Billy and Duncan. Max will be remembered as a kindhearted, funny, well-read, outstanding cook and seamstress; and her sportsmanship on and off the golf course. A funeral service Thursday, December 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel with a reception thereafter. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences and Livestream www.schradercares.com
