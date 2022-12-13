Maxine Litecky

 

Maxine Litecky 1934-2022 Our beloved proud Wyoming native, Maxine Shaw Litecky, 88, of Cheyenne died December 7, 2022. She was born June 18, 1934 to James Albert and Crystal Hill Shaw. Due to childbirth complications, Crystal passed and James raised Maxine and her brother Jim with step "mom" Rose Pahl Shaw at the family ranch on Laramie Peak. In 1936 they moved to Dubois and established the LU Bar Dude Ranch. It was there that Maxine learned to ride horses and care for animals including Bambi, her deer who she slept with. She was known for her beautiful dark ponytail and stunning brown eyes. Those eyes caught the attention of Ed Litecky, centerfielder at the University of Wyoming, and they married in 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim (Jean), Virgil Rutledge, loving husband Ed, and son, Greg. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Mark) Daly, and nephews Jamie, Billy and Duncan. Max will be remembered as a kindhearted, funny, well-read, outstanding cook and seamstress; and her sportsmanship on and off the golf course. A funeral service Thursday, December 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel with a reception thereafter. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Condolences and Livestream www.schradercares.com

