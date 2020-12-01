Walburga "Burgi" (Obermayr) Llarinas 1936-2020 Walburga "Burgi" Llarinas, 84, of Cheyenne, passed away at home, November 24, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on October 15, 1936 in Haag, Austria to Robert and Roberta Obermayr. She married Rudy Llarinas and then traveled to numerous places with the military finally settling in Cheyenne. Burgi retired as a cashier from Safeway Foods and after retiring she also worked at Burns Bros. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. Another of her greatest joys after retirement was her beloved dog "Fluffy" .She was also a member of St.Mary's Catholic Church. She was a strong, amazing loving mother who put everyone before herself. She is survived by her children, Bobby Llarinas, Michaela Mazza (Mark) of Cheyenne, and Roxanne Llarinas of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren, Anthony, Misty, Christopher, Jennifer, Joshua, Jeremy, and Jason; 9 great- grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. Burgi was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Llarinas; infant son Roy, her parents Robert and Roberta; and sisters, Traudie, Roberta and Rosi. Services will be Monday, December 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery.
Service information
Dec 7
Service
Monday, December 7, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
