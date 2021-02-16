Cletus Gerhard Lockhorn 1943-2021 Cletus Gerhard Lockhorn, 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 12, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1943 in Sherman County, Nebraska, to Gerhard and Mary (Muegerl) Lockhorn. Cletus was raised and graduated from Ravenna, NE High School in 1961. Cletus married the love of his life, Royetta (Sigler) Lockhorn on June 27, 1964 in Ravenna, Nebraska. He served honorably in the Army National Guard of Nebraska and then worked in management within the natural gas industry for the next 30 years. Cletus was an active member of the Catholic Church and an involved, hard-working member of his community. He was happiest when hunting and fishing with his friends, but mostly loved spending time with his family. Cletus is survived by his wife, Royetta Lockhorn; children, Lisa Snyder, Lori (Mike) Logemann both of Cheyenne, and Craig (Kristi) Lockhorn of Arizona; siblings, Imelda (Claudie) Gressley and Bernadette Lauby both of Nebraska; grandchildren, Jordan Snyder of Nebraska, Lexie Lockhorn, Karli (Austin) Clark and Nate Logemann all of Cheyenne, Conner Lockhorn and Kaitlyn Lockhorn of Arizona, great-grandchild, Carter Wallace of Cheyenne and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brendan Lockhorn; and sister, Marianne Waskowiak. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 followed by a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment in Olivet Cemetery. A reception at Schrader Reception Center at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home will follow. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Cletus Lockhorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.